SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are expecting snow starting Monday evening into Tuesday, and Eversource says it is positioning crews and equipment around the state.

Ahead of the storm, crews like the Springfield DPW will be pretreating roads and sidewalks.

Eversource says it is strategically placing over 1,000 crews throughout Massachusetts, with hundreds more coming in from out of state ahead of a nor’easter that is expected to impact the region for multiple days.

This approaching storm could bring some significant outages, given the strong winds coupled with heavy snowfall for an extensive period of time. Crews will be working around the clock, ready to respond in all directions to any damage or outages caused by this storm.

They’re asking customers in advance to be patient should the impact be significant. Always make sure to stay as far away as possible from downed wires and trees. Report any downed wire you may see by calling 911.