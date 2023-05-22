SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After New England was slammed with record-high energy costs last year, Eversource customers will finally see some relief this summer. Eversource is waiting for the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Utilities to approve its filing of significantly reduced electric supply rates.

A drop in energy prices is on its way for Eversource customers, one that would be a welcome sight to those like Kevin Radawiec of Chicopee, “Inflation is sky high, anywhere I can save is awesome, awesome news.”

The reduced rates, if approved by the DPU would go into effect July 1st until December 31st, 2023. The new rate for residential customers in western Massachusetts would change from 21.99 cents per kilowatt-hour(kWh) to 14.85 cents per kWh, which is also lower than last summer’s rates. This translates to about a $42 decrease on total monthly bills, according to Eversource.

“This will be significant relief for customers who have been dealing with historically high rates and will be dealing with those high rates until these new rates go into effect in July,” expressed Eversource Spokesperson, Priscilla Ress.

This drop in costs comes after energy prices soared in New England last year due to natural gas supply constraints brought on by the war in Ukraine. While the price decrease is welcome news, a customer’s total bill depends on how much energy they use. That’s where energy-efficiency efforts come in, and residents like Kevin Radawiec have some tips that they use when managing their energy rates.

“You know, try to reduce like peak hour usage, try to bring down when you’re not home, the AC temperature, try to keep costs down and cut corners where you can. Save a little money and help the environment,” explains Radawiec.

Eversource is also reminding customers there is help for those who need it, including payment plans and assistance programs.