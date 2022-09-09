SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The City of Springfield and Eversource will begin to retrofit the city’s street lights to LED’s beginning January 1, 2023, at no cost to the city.

In a news release sent from Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office on Friday, the plan will take three to five years to complete the over 14,000 street lights across the city.

“I want to commend DPW Director Chris Cignoli and his dedicated team for their continued efforts in making our public roadways safe for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” said Sarno. “This conversion and retrofitting of our street lights to LED’s is a public safety and quality of life issue and I want to thank Eversource for responding. My administration has been committed to enhancing our public roadways by reviewing all project options not just for vehicle traffic but for pedestrian and bicycle use too. Our goal is to provide for an efficient, effective, and safe means for all traffic to safely travel. These new LED street lights will greatly enhance our public roadways for residents and businesses in our neighborhoods. Furthermore, this initiative supports my administrations previous efforts of enhancing over 140 pedestrian LED lighting along Main and State Street, and improving the aesthetic lighting of our historic and commercial areas in our downtown.”

The city began working with Eversource on the installation of enhanced pedestrian lighting in the downtown area in 2016. In May of this year the city announced the third phase for the installation of improved lighting in the South End with over 50 lights that will be installed on Main Street from Central Street to East Columbus Avenue, on Locust Street from Main Street to Mill Street, and on Mill Street from Locust Street to East Columbus Avenue. The lights are attached to the existing streetlight poles and are focused specifically on the sidewalks to provide better lighting for pedestrians.

Other light improvement projects include specific buildings in the downtown area to highlight historic architecture, increase aesthetic lighting, and enhance the quality of life and public safety. These locations include the up-lighting installed in front of the Springfield Central Library, and the decorative lights that were installed above Worthington and Main Streets that illuminate the dining district and the area by MGM Springfield.