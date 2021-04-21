Eversource warns customers of scammers

(WWLP) – As many people continue to deal with power outages, a warning from one utility company Wednesday night.

Eversource is urging its customers to remain cautious against scams. According to the company, scammers continue to use new tactics to scam people.

That includes using phony caller IDs that display “Eversource” and recordings that sound like company representatives threatening to disconnect customers’ electric or gas services because of an unpaid bill.

Priscilla Ress of Eversource says representatives never demand instant payment over the phone or require the use of pre-paid debit cards.

“Rather than trying to figure out who is on the other end or asking them questions the best thing you could do is hang up, and call us, that you are calling the company and not giving money in a panic,” said Ress.

Eversource urges anyone who believes they are a target of scams to call local law enforcement or Eversource at 1-877-659-6326.