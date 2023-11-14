(WWLP) – Eversource is warning about an increase in imposter scams during the holiday season.

They say to stay vigilant as scams are becoming more sophisticated. You can get a call or email threatening to shut off the power, directing you to a fake website.

Eversource reminds customers that anyone at risk of being disconnected will get a letter in the mail, not over the phone or in person. They also encourage you to look for the company’s phone number on your bill, not online.

“There ever talking to somebody who is representing themselves as the utility representative as being very forceful, bullying, trying to pressure the customer to do something is very rushed and doesn’t sound, that is a very good sign they are dealing with a scammer,” said Founder of Utilities United Against Scams and Senior Vice President for Customer Operations and Digital Strategy, Jared Lawrence.

“We remind customers, don’t be afraid to hang up or shut the door on someone if you suspect they’re attempting to scam you and then call us immediately at 877-659-6326 to verify the status of your account.”

Eversource officials say you need to be careful when searching for third parties to lower your energy costs.

