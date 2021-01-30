Eversource will fly a helicopter to install a communication wire over these towns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be using a helicopter to install a new fiber-optic grounding and communication wire at the top of the transmission structures in the towns of Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Hampden, Somers, and Enfield according to the East Longmeadow Fire Department.

Eversource’s helicopter will fly intermittently between February 1 and February 27, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The helicopter will fly over the following roads:

Enfield: Bailey Road

Somers: Stafford Road, Springfield Road (Route 83), King Road, Northwest Drive, Durkee Road, Four Bridges Road, Main Street (Route 190), Harness Drive, Billings Road, Heather Lane, Pinney Road, Maple Street Hampden, Allen Street, Hampden Road.

Mill Road Longmeadow: Wolf Swamp Road and Williams Street East

Longmeadow: Shaker Road, Prospect Street, South Brook Road, Country Club Drive, Somers Road, and Meadowbrook Road.

There are three designated landing zones for the staging of the helicopter and equipment which will be located on:

Deer Park Road in East Longmeadow

Somers Road in East Longmeadow

Mill Road in Hampden

Springfield Road in Somers

Main Street in Somers

Harness Drive in Somers

Bailey Rd in Enfield

The schedule is subject to change according to the weather at the time of the procedure.