Everything is more expensive, including meat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The price shoppers pay for items like meat at the grocery store are expected to continue to rise, especially over the holidays.

Thanks to inflation, everything is just a little bit more expensive than it used to be and if you been to the grocery store lately you may have noticed the same is true for meat prices. Some cuts cost 25% more than they did in September of last year, according to price-tracking by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Early in the pandemic, the price hikes were blamed on soaring demand. COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking facilities also impacted supply. But it depends on where you shop. At Arnold’s Meats, their prices have not gone up too much but that is expected to change.

“Supply and demand. These big meat companies out West know that people want prime rib and tenderloin and sirloin stripes for the holidays and they will pay more for it. They will go up on us and we will have to go up too.” Jeff Katz, President, Arnold’s Meats

The cost of doing business in general is also up this year. The price of fertilizer, much of which the U.S. imports from China, has increased, making it more expensive to grow corn, and more expensive corn makes it more expensive to feed livestock.

Bottomline, expect to pay more for food this holiday season, not just meat. The good news, experts say prices should go back down after the new year.