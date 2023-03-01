SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re interested in an EV vehicle, AAA Northeast launched a free website to help consumers learn about the options available to this type of technology.

Many consumers find EVs appealing, not only due to the lack of tailpipe emissions but also because powering your car with electricity is less expensive than gas, especially right now with historically high prices at the pump.

In August 2022, Governor Baker signed a major climate bill, requiring all new vehicles sold in Massachusetts must be electric by 2035. A record number of Massachusetts drivers have already made the switch to driving an EV with more than 27,000 state-based EV rebates have been claimed to date.

While electric vehicles have experienced rapid growth, they still account for less than one percent of cars and trucks in operation today. But that percentage is certain to change especially come 2035.

To help consumers with information about EV technology, charging locations, available models, and tax incentives and rebates, AAA launched a new website AAA.com/EV to help educate drivers on considering an EV for their next purchase. Twenty-five percent of drivers are considering an EV for their next purchase and 77 percent cite their primary concern as the cost of gasoline according to a recent AAA consumer survey.

Massachusetts EV rebates include up to $3,500 in tax credits for new battery electric vehicles and up to $1,500 for new plug-in hybrids through the MOR-EV program. A federal EV rebate program is expected to be announced in March.

“Our members are asking questions about transitioning to electric vehicles, and we are enthusiastic about having the resources to advise them and provide the information they need as consumers and drivers,” said Randy Delgado, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Innovation.

“Training young drivers on electric vehicles makes good sense- it is highly likely that when young men and women purchase their own vehicles in the future, they will be electric vehicles. Although safe driving skills translate vehicle to vehicle, there are nuances in electric vehicles that are important to explain as we teach young people to drive,” said Steve Rossetti, Director of AAA Northeast’s Driver Training School.

“The transportation sector accounts for more than one-third of statewide greenhouse gas emissions, and electric vehicle adoption is one of many strategies that will assist in achieving emissions reduction goals mandated by the 2021 Act on Climate. This Act requires a reduction of the state’s 1990 greenhouse gas emission by 45 percent by 2030, 80 percent by 2040, and net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs. “Our resources will help consumers interested in leasing or purchasing an EV understand the financial incentives and assist consumers in making an educated shift to an electric vehicle when they are ready.”