Eviction moratorium in Massachusetts expires Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The eviction moratorium that was in place since April is set to expire Saturday.

Back on April 20th, Governor Baker enacted the moratorium to protect tenants and homeowners from being removed from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to expire on August 18th but was extended to October 17th.

Governor Baker said he is not looking to extend the moratorium for a second time. Instead, the Baker-Polito Administration released a new initiative to support tenants and landlords with financial support.

Under the governor’s plan, families facing eviction or foreclosure can access benefits through the RAFT program. With the additional funding, the maximum benefit in the program will rise from $4,000 to $10,000 per household.

Lawmakers like Cambridge state Rep. Majorie Decker took to twitter to lay out their issues with the Governor’s plan saying: “His new support is a start but not enough & leaves too many people homeless & vulnerable to COVID-19.”

However, the House and Senate leaders decided Thursday to not intervene with the expiration of the eviction moratorium after Democratic Representative Michael Connolly filed an emergency petition to extend the moratorium to the end of the year.