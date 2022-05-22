AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Warm weather may be a good time to workout outdoors and may even inspire you to try a new workout routine.

Ashley Brodeur, owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam, recommends on a hot and humid day to workout indoors with the AC on. But, if you do find yourself exercising outside she says to listen to your body.

“You want to be especially careful in the heat when there is also humidity, especially right now because the humidity can cause your core temperature to go up even higher, because you are not able to dissipate heat,” Brodeur explained. She added, “Sweating is not equivalent to fat loss. So, just because you are sweating more doesn’t mean you are losing more fat. They are two totally separate things.”

And whether it’s a low impact workout like yoga, or high intensity like cycling, Ashley says the golden rule is to hydrate.

“Drink lots of electrolytes too, because we forget that when we are sweating it out, we are sweating out water and electrolytes which help to balance our bodies to keep us working out successfully,” Brodeur continued.

As for when you should workout outdoors in the summer, try first thing in the morning, or later in the afternoon.

Experts say times between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. are usually the hottest of the day. So, wear lightweight clothing that keeps you cool and dry, and don’t forget to always wear SPF.

Also, of course it’s always best to consult with your doctor first if you have any questions about changing your exercise routine.