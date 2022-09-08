WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton-based artist Laura Radwell’s work will be on display at the Westfield Athenaeum from September 6 through October 29.

An artist’s reception will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. Radwell has been featured in a number of exhibits in the region and won first place at the New Britain Museum of Art in 2020.

“I think of my paintings as an invitation, an invitation to slow down time, to connect one’s innermost landscape with the outside world. To intentionally, for a few moments, change the equation between time and space, to choose to be in a different mood, mode, different atmosphere,” Laura Radwell.