Exit renumbering project continues

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The new exit sign numbering process is inching closer to western Massachusetts.

MassDOT started the process at the beginning of December on the east part of the state.

The new exits along the MassPike and other highways like Interstate 91 will correspond with a mileage-based system.

The old number will remain on the signs for at least two years. A GPS will also list both numbers.

The statewide project will bring Massachusetts into alignment with federal guidelines.

“A lot of other New England states are like that and I think it’s probably a good thing to standardize and get it across the board like that. I mean everyone will get use to it after a while,” Scott Smith of Northampton said.

Officials say the benefits of the new signage include, easier vehicle mileage tracking and more accurate emergency responses.