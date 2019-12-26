Expect holiday travel delays Thursday and Friday, AAA says

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans went away for the Christmas holiday, and now, they are starting to head home. Holiday traffic is expected to be at its worst on Thursday and Friday.

According to AAA, the day after Christmas is typically the worst in terms of traffic congestion, particularly between 4:00 and 6:00 in the afternoon. Locally, however, things may be a bit different. A transportation analytics company reports that Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. will be the worst time to travel if you are headed to or from Boston.

Nationally, drivers could experience double the traffic times both Thursday and Friday afternoons.

You should make sure to plan ahead if you are making a longer drive, and prepare for big crowds at airports, and bus/train stations.

The busy holiday travel period will continue through next Wednesday, January 1.