CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The long weekend is finally here, and many people once again took to the sky, and roads to get a head start on holiday travel for Labor Day.

Just to give you an idea of how many people are traveling for this holiday weekend, the TSA estimates that 2.6 million people flew Thursday and they were expecting 2.7 million more Friday. So travel volumes are expected to be up significantly over last year.

According to AAA experts they expect Monday afternoon between 4 and 8 p.m. and Tuesday between 2 and 6 p.m. to be the worst times to travel in terms of traffic volume.

AAA estimates more people will take to the roads on Tuesday to travel home. They recommend people try to leave early in the day if they want to avoid the worst of the travel to avoid mixing in with rush hour traffic.

They also advise that drivers should double check their planned route for any delays and think about a “plan B” in case there’s an issue. It’s also not a bad idea to check with MassDOT and other state DOTs and look for alerts on closures, and construction, or other issues that may not appear on your GPS.

As for gas prices, Massachusetts average price still sits at about $3.75.