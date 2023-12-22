WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re now only three days away from Christmas and people are looking to get in their last minute shopping. An increasing number of people are buying “experience gifts,” rather than traditional material items.

Over the past few years, gifting experiences has become far more popular, and there’s good reason. Experts say that the happiness provided by new material possessions is short-lived, whereas their satisfaction with experiences over time increases.

22News spoke with Noreen Tassinari, Director of Marketing at The Big E about why they’ve seen an uptick in sales for passes to the fair for next summer, “It’s kind of cold and chilly out and we have the whole winter to look forward to, but really you’re looking at nine months in advance. And you’re giving them something to create memories for them and for the entire family.”

Other local events that are easy experiences that can be gifted are the Basketball Hall of Fame, Six Flags, a Thunderbirds game, a show at MGM, and so much more.

The Big E is holding ‘The Big E under the Tree Holiday Special,’ valid through New Year’s Day. Next year’s fair will be held September 13-29.