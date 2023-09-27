CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As autumn paints the landscape with hues of red, orange, and gold, it’s the perfect time to embark on a leaf-peeping adventure in western Mass.

As September rolls in and temperatures begin to dip, western Massachusetts transforms into a breathtaking canvas of fiery reds, brilliant oranges, and vibrant yellows. With the arrival of fall, it’s the perfect time to explore the region’s most scenic spots for leaf-peeping adventures. Here’s our guide to the best fall foliage spots in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties.

Mohawk Trail (Route 2)

The iconic Mohawk Trail offers a picturesque drive, winding through the Berkshires. Immerse yourself in a breathtaking canvas of vibrant foliage, particularly during mid-October, when the colors are at their peak. Don’t miss the Western Summit for panoramic views of the changing leaves.

Mount Greylock State Reservation (Berkshire County)

For an unparalleled vantage point, hike to the peak of Mount Greylock. As the highest point in Massachusetts, you’ll witness a spectacular tapestry of fall colors from the summit. Various trails provide different levels of challenge and panoramic views.

Conway State Forest (Franklin County)

For a peaceful nature walk, head to Conway State Forest. The trails here meander through dense forests, providing a serene backdrop of fall foliage. The diversity of trees ensure a vibrant array of colors.

Mohawk State Forest (Franklin County)

Located in Charlemont, Mohawk State Forest is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Hike through the forested trails, and you’ll be treated to a breathtaking display of fall foliage, especially around mid-October.

Quabbin Reservoir (Hampshire County)

Explore the Quabbin Reservoir, a vast and serene area. The reservoir’s shoreline is fringed with trees, presenting a stunning palette of autumnal colors reflected in the water, making it a perfect spot for leaf peeping.

Chester-Blandford State Forest (Hampden County)

For those seeking a tranquil escape, this state forest is an ideal destination. Hike through the forest’s diverse ecosystems, including hardwood forests and wetlands, all aglow with fall’s vibrant colors.

The Bridge of Flowers (Hampshire County)

Located in Shelburne Falls, this former trolley bridge is now adorned with a dazzling array of flowers. In the fall, the bridge becomes a vibrant tunnel of foliage. Stroll across and take in the unique blend of natural and man-made beauty.

Bash Bish Falls State Park (Berkshire County)

This park is home to Massachusetts’ highest single-drop waterfall. Take a scenic hike to the falls, and you’ll be surrounded by a mosaic of colorful leaves. It’s an Instagram-worthy destination for sure

Skinner State Park (Hampshire County)

Located atop Mount Holyoke, this park provides awe-inspiring vistas of the Connecticut River Valley. Hike or drive to the summit, and you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views that seem to stretch on forever.

Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory (Franklin County)

While not a traditional foliage spot, this conservatory is a unique experience. Wander through lush gardens and witness vibrant butterflies fluttering amidst colorful foliage—an unexpected twist on a fall day out.

Remember to check local guidelines and restrictions when visiting these locations. Fall foliage season in Western Massachusetts is a brief but magical time. So, grab your camera, a warm scarf, and set out to witness the region’s natural masterpiece as it paints itself in shades of red and gold.