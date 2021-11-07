Experts recommend families do Thanksgiving grocery shop early

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Saturday we have 18 days until Thanksgiving, but with prices rising and supply chain issues left and right experts say planning ahead is crucial this year.

We’re hearing time and time again; buy your groceries early this year, that way you get what you need and avoid even higher prices.

Dan Tourviloe of Agawam is picking up the basics for this week, but take a step inside the grocery store and you’ll find reminders of Thanksgiving, from front to back.

“I just love stuffing. Doesn’t matter if it’s chicken stuffing or turkey stuffing or pork stuffing, I love stuffing,” Tourviloe said.

Data analytics firm IRI is warning shoppers will start buying those Thanksgiving classics earlier this year, a trend we saw in 2020.

According to a report put out by the USDA this week, the price of an 8 to 16 pound turkey rose by 25 cents in the past year. Data Firm IRI’s forecast for Thanksgiving warns shoppers will have to prepare for substitutions. Things like liquid gravy and bakery pies, for example, were about 5 to 13 percent less available at the end of October compared to the same time last year.

Despite the potential for shortages, many are looking forward to a better holiday.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be better than last year. Last year my wife was sick. So hopefully this year is going to be a lot better. Eat plenty. It’s only two of us but I love food,” Tourviloe said.

According to IRI usually, people do their Thanksgiving shopping two weeks before Thanksgiving, but in 2020 people were buying things three weeks in advance and they’re expecting people to once again buy early this year.