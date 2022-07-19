SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of the potential heat wave in western Massachusetts this week, health experts are reminding people not to leave children or pets in hot cars.

Even with the windows cracked open, the inside of a car can rise almost 20 degrees within 10 minutes. And with temperatures expected to reach the 90s this week, it can become a serious hazard.

But although it’s hot, it’s not stopping some kids from taking their bikes out during their summer vacation.

“We have drinks and we are thinking about going in the pool. Other than that just riding around,” said one local resident in Springfield’s Forest Park.

Experts are also reminding people to not leave their pets outside for long periods of time. They need time to cool off and drink plenty of water.