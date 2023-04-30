SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dreary weather Sunday sure had some dreaming of warmer, sunnier spots. And over at the “Dream Destinations” travel show at MGM Springfield, travelers found a guide to all things “getaway.”

“We have like 60 exhibitors, and they’re from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont. New York State, the Caribbean Islands!,” expressed Event Manager, Steve Fox.

Thousands of folks stopped by between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn about options, from weekend getaways to international travel. According to AAA, American travelers with the necessary means plan to take an average of four international vacations within the next 12 months.

The travel industry is booming once again since the bounce back from the strains brought on by the pandemic, and there are some tips to you’ll want to keep in mind. One piece of advice: book early.

“The further out you go, the better price you’ll get because there’s more availability,” said Fox, “Everything is pretty much tailored to where you want to go and for how long.”

Travel experts say that increased travel demand will lead to generally higher fares on airline tickets and hotels this summer, but location plays a hefty role in actual expenses.

For some, like Chicopee resident Sherri Anderson, slightly higher fees may be worth the priceless memories, “I’m looking forward to traveling more. Do it now, while you can!”