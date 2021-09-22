Experts warn of text scams

(WWLP) – Experts are warning people of text scams offering discounts that are “too good to be true.”

According to the Better Business Bureau, the scam works when a scammer sends a text message claiming they are from a reputable company. It claims that it would like to help people out during the pandemic by offering them amazing deals, whether it’s free or discounted services, even gift cards or cash.

If you click the link, you may be asked to log into a look-a-like website, where your information can be stolen.

Milagros Johnson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information, told 22News, “So they really need to read the text, you know, validate it, make sure that it’s really authentic, chances are that if it’s an offer, it’s fraudulent.”



If you receive a message from a number you don’t recognize containing a link, don’t click it.