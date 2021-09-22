Experts warn of text scams

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Experts are warning people of text scams offering discounts that are “too good to be true.”

According to the Better Business Bureau, the scam works when a scammer sends a text message claiming they are from a reputable company. It claims that it would like to help people out during the pandemic by offering them amazing deals, whether it’s free or discounted services, even gift cards or cash.

If you click the link, you may be asked to log into a look-a-like website, where your information can be stolen.

Milagros Johnson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information, told 22News, “So they really need to read the text, you know, validate it, make sure that it’s really authentic, chances are that if it’s an offer, it’s fraudulent.”

If you receive a message from a number you don’t recognize containing a link, don’t click it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today