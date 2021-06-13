Explainer: Dangers of summer car heating

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was just last week that the Pioneer Valley experienced its first heat wave of 2021.

This early season heat wave was a good chance to remind people of some of the dangers that the summer heat can bring.

The inside of cars can heat up in the summer sun rapidly, making it a solar oven. When the outside temperature is 80 degrees, it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of your car to reach 99 degrees.

After only 20 minutes, the temperature inside your car is already above 100 degrees and within an hour, temperatures are nearing 125 degrees.

It’s important to not keep pets or children in the car unattended, even if you’re just running inside for a quick errand. Temperatures inside a car can quickly become unbearable and deadly.

Make sure to always look in the backseat of your car before locking it and walking away. If you notice a child or animal alone inside a locked car, call 911 immediately.