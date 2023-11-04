CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The first weekend of November has quickly approached and the days continue to get shorter as we head into the winter months. The 22News Storm Team is Working for You with when we’ll see the shortest day of the year.

Here is a look at how much daylight we see during the year. We see the most daylight on the first day of Summer on June 21st with 15 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. As the end of the year gets closer the days get shorter and we’re seeing less daylight each day.

On the first day of winter, December 21st, well see just 9 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end as we fall back to Eastern Standard Time on the 1st Sunday in November.

We set our clocks back one hour. It is also a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Sunrise on Sunday, November 5th, 2023 will be at 6:27 a.m. and sunset will be at 4:39 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will return on Sunday, March 10, 2024.