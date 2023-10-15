CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — We’ve been getting rain in western Massachusetts almost every weekend for the past couple of months, but Sunday was an exception.

Every weekend, for what seems like the whole summer and even the beginning of fall, rain has been in our forecast. But this Sunday was different with no rain.

Let’s take a look at how rain forms.

Rain forms when water heats up and goes into the upper atmosphere. Those water molecules rub together and turn into rain. Why didn’t we see that on Sunday?

A low-pressure system is hanging out right off the East Coast drawing all of that upper-level moisture towards it and away from us. We could still see some rain upcoming in the forecast but overall we should have a dry week.