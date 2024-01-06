CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Once again, we’re expecting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend. The 22News Storm Team has what you need to know about the amount of snowfall at different elevations.

With snow expected Saturday evening going into Sunday, there is a difference depending on where you live. If you live in higher elevations or if you live in lower elevations will effect the amount of precipitation, even the type you might get.

The Valley vs. the Hills and the difference in degrees those locations brings believe it or not just might make a difference. That also can alter the rising air as well. There is going to be higher snow intensity when you are in the Hills, where the air is going to be colder, then sinking air into the valley, where air is going be warmer and dry up which results in not as much snow.

And when we say just a few degrees can make a difference, let’s take a look at our ratio of snowfall to temperature.

At 34 degrees you’re not gonna see as much snowfall. You’re going to see maybe a couple of inches, up to 5-inches. At 30 degrees it’s double that! There could be as much as 10-inches of snow. At 18 degrees we’re getting double the 10! We’re getting 20 inches of snow around a temperature of 18 degrees for the same amount of water.

Those numbers are for every 1-inch of water that accumulates. So if you’re in the mountains or higher elevations, even the Hills you could be seeing a lot more snowfall than people in the Pioneer Valley. Working for you, I’m Jack Wu, with the 22News Storm Team.