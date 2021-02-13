Explainer: How jet streams affect the weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The jet stream is the biggest driver of weather across the United States.

The jet stream is a fast-moving current of air high in the atmosphere, that drives the west to east passage of storms across the country.

If a weather system is far away from the jet stream, it can be very slow-moving, which can lead to extended periods of harsh weather, like extended floods or drought.

When the jet stream brings in air from the southwest, that can lead to heat waves here in western Massachusetts.

When the jet stream brings in air from the northwest, that can lead to record-breaking cold and wintry weather.