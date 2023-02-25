CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts saw some snow showers today but overall this winter, the pioneer valley has not seen too much snow. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at just how large our snow deficit is.

We are at the end of February and so far this month we have only seen .20″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. Our average amount of snow for the month of February is 12.9″. It’s not just February that has seen low snowfall, it’s been the entire winter.

So far this season we have seen 11″ of snow at Westover Airbase. Our average snowfall for the winter season is 49.5″ which leaves us at a season deficit of 38.5″ of snow. We do have some snow on the way for Monday night into Tuesday that could help us with the deficit, and we still have March and April when it can snow.

But, time is ticking and so far old man winter has not been on our side.