CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are officially in the month of October, and with that comes changes in our weather.

The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at what we can usually expect in western Massachusetts for the month of October.

Our average high in October is 63 degrees, while our average overnight low temperature us 42 degrees.

October can be wet, with an average of 3.6 inches of rain. But it can also be white, with an average of 0.2 inches of snow.