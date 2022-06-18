CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Astronomical summer officially begins next week and that’s when the summer solstice occurs.

During the Summer Solstice the sun is at its northern most point and the sun’s rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer. We have the longest day, or most sunlight and the shortest night.

Summer officially begins Tuesday, June 21 at 5:14 a.m. Now here is a look at the summer temperature outlook and most of the country will be experiencing warm conditions.

It’s expected to be hot over the west and even here in the Northeast we’ll be experiencing very warm conditions. In fact, it’s expected to be hot here in New England.

As far as precipitation goes, it stays dry out west and it does look like we could be dealing wetter than normal conditions here in southern New England.