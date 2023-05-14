CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year when sunscreen, sunglasses, and hats become a part of your daily routine.

Over the past few days, we have seen lots of sun and warm temperatures. This time of year, the risk of sunburns increases as the UV index increases as well. The UV index is measured by the amount of ultraviolet radiation that is emitted by the sun.

We measure the UV index on a scale from 1 to 11 and sometimes can go higher. The higher the UV index is, the more radiation is emitted and the risk of getting sunburned increases. Typically a UV index of a 7 or higher is when you are most at risk from the sun.