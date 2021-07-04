Explainer: Weather outlook for July

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – July is one of the warmest months here in the Pioneer Valley, so let’s take a look at what type of weather is to come.

July’s average high temperature is 85 degrees and average low temperature is 62 degrees. On average, July gets 4.10 inches of rain throughout the entire month.

The Climate Prediction Center offers us a great resource when looking at the next 6-10 days, weather wise.

The CPC has our region with below normal temperatures, which means temperatures will likely be below 85 degrees for the first half of July. The CPC also has our region with more average rainfall than normal for this time of year.

After a weekend with a lot of rain and more expected this week, we might get close to the average rainfall total quickly.

On top of the weather being a tad cooler and wetter than normal, the days are going to start to get shorter. The sun will set at 8:09 p.m. on July 31st, which means from the first day of July to the last day of July, we will lose 44 minutes of sunlight.