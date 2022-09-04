CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we wrap up the first week of September, the month can have all kinds of extremes from cold temperatures to heat waves.

Our average our highest temperature in western Massachusetts is 76 degrees while our average lowest temperature is 54. Some of our records include the record warmest temperature for September is 101 degrees, set back on September 2, 1953 and our record coldest is 25 degrees set back on September 24, 1963.

September can also be very wet, especially since that it is the peak month of the tropical season from the Atlantic. Our average rainfall is 3.9 inches while our record wettest September is 13.6 inches.