CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It felt more like September rather than November on Saturday across western Massachusetts.

Many across the eastern half of the country got near or even broke record high temperatures on Saturday, while cooler air with mountain snow was happening in the west. The key factor to why we are seeing this extreme warm weather in the east is because of a lift in the jet stream that is called a ridge. This allows warm air from the south to push north.

While it is warm in the eastern half of the country, it is cold in the west where the jet stream is dipping, this is called a trough. A trough is a dip in the jet stream allowing cold air from the north to sink south.

Enjoy this warm weather while we have it because cooler November temperatures are on the way.