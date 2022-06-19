CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This time of year, even though we may get some rain, things can get pretty dry pretty quickly in the Pioneer Valley.

Right now, the sun’s angle is at its highest. And that, along with warmer temperatures, helps to dry things out very quickly.

And we’re seeing that all across western Massachusetts. River levels are getting low, fields are getting dry and dusty, and lawns are starting to turn yellow and brown.

The U.S. Drought Monitor has all of Hampden and Hampshire Counties, most of Franklin County, and eastern parts of Berkshire County in the abnormally “Dry Category.”

The state has now put Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties in the Level 1 Mild Drought Category with the eastern part of the state in the Significant Drought Category.

And while we may see some showers, it isn’t looking like very much rainfall.