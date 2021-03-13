Explainer: Why is it so windy lately?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of western Massachusetts residents lacked sleep Friday night as strong winds once again blew through the area.

Winds gusted over 30 and even 40 miles per hour in some locations, leading to power outages, and downed tree branches and debris. And the wind lingered throughout the day Saturday, although it wasn’t as bad as Friday night.

However, more wind is on the way for Sunday. So what’s the cause?

There’s a jet streak near New England, which is a portion of the jet stream where the winds are stronger compared to other areas of the jet stream.

We also have a high pressure system which is keeping us dry, but anytime very high or very low pressure rolls into our area, that can make winds pick up.

The wind doesn’t just interrupt our sleep or annoy us, but the wind in combination with a lack of rain and low humidity also creates a high risk for brush fires, which is why there was a Red Flag Warning in effect Saturday. That means any brush fires will be easy to ignite, quick to spread, and hard to extinguish.