HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Restaurant owners in Holyoke are being encouraged to participate in Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week being held Monday, June 6 to Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The Holyoke Office of Planning & Economic Development (OPED), in collaboration with Glammoré Premier Events, is hoping to attract hungry visitors to learn more about the cuisine options in the city.

Participating restaurants will be listed in a “food passport.” Customers will get their passport stamped at each restaurant where they dine. After the week event ends, the number of stamps will be added up and a one time discount applied for dining at one of the restaurants. There is no charge for restaurants to participate.

Additionally, Holyoke Community College is organizing food demonstrations with culinary students at the college’s new kitchen in partnership with restaurants to showcase a signature dish. Restaurants can also conduct food demonstrations from their own facilities via Zoom or record them to display at a later date at their restaurant location.

Restaurants must submit their application by Friday, May 6. For more information about Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week, go to the OPED website.