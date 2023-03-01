WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Extra pandemic-era SNAP benefits are coming to an end, and the last payments will be going out on Thursday.

Families that relied on these funds will receive their final, additional payment on March 2nd and then regular benefits will resume. About 630,000 homes in the state have been relying on these emergency allotments since they began.

The SNAP Emergency Allotments began back in March 2020, which allowed families to receive the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household. To help families plan for the end of these benefits, the state has created a webpage to explore other resources that may increase their SNAP benefits.

Some of the options include: