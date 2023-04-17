WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing from Barnes Air National Guard Base will be conducting a flyover of the marathon route Monday morning.

This is a video of the 104th conducting a flyover on opening day at Fenway Park. According to a news release, the two-aircraft flights will trace the marathon route to honor those lost and injured in the bombings, while celebrating the City of Boston and The Commonwealth of Massachusetts who showed the nation and the world what it means to be “Boston Strong.”

The flyover will be around 8:55 am.