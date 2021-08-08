F-15 jets to flyover NASCAR race in New York

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – F-15 jets from the 104th Fighter Wing are scheduled to flyover over

Watkins Glen, New York before the start of the NASCAR race on Sunday afternoon.

The F-15C Eagles will leave Barnes ANGB in Westfield at around 2:45 p.m. to fly in formation over the NASCAR race at 3 p.m. in Watkins Glen, New York. The flyover will serve as a symbol of air power and patriotism.

According to a news release from Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson, the flyovers by the 104th Fighter Wing’s F-15 Eagles during special events serve as an additional training opportunity for the pilots and ground crews, and are scheduled if the operational mission allows, as part of the regular annual flying training plan.

The 104th Fighter Wing is on call 24/7 to provide emergency response to include security, logistics, communications, explosive ordnance disposal, firefighting, and medical support to the nation and Commonwealth of Massachusetts.