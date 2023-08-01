CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the passage of the Fair Share Amendment, there is now a budget to make school meals free of charge!

There was mounting pressure due to the new school year approaching, but that now will all be avoided.

The funding towards public schools will now allow meals to be free for public school students. Meals would include breakfast and lunch, and would include all of its students. When Governor Maura Healey signs off on the bill, it will take effect for the current upcoming school year.