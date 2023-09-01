NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This Labor Day weekend will be filled with festivals and fairs! 22News takes a look at what events are happening during the holiday weekend.

Where: 438 Winsor St, Ludlow, MA

Friday, September 1: 5:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, September 2: 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Sunday, September 3: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Monday, September 4: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: 54 Fair St., Northampton, MA

Friday, September 1: Gates open at 4:00 p.m., events through 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: Gates open at 10:00 a.m., events through 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 3: Gates open at 10:00 a.m., events through 9:00 p.m.

Monday, September 4: Gates open at 10:00 a.m., events through 5:00 p.m.

Where: 10 North St, Blandford, MA

Friday, September 1: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: 8:00 a.m. – 9:0 p.m.

Sunday, September 3: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, September 4: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

All Blandford resident get in for free on Monday.

Where: 48 Smithville Road, ​Spencer, MA

Friday, September 1: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 3: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Monday, September 4: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: 2427 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield, MA

Sunday, September 3: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The St. Mark Armenian Church’s Annual Armenian Festival will be held on the church grounds. This is the parish’s biggest event of the year and will offer food, love music, dancing, authentic Armenian baked goods and pastries, Armenian coffee, and more.

Other events this weekend

A music festival will be held at Tower Square, located at 1500 Main Street in Springfield, this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Live music from the James Germana Band, the Larry Coleman Group and JJ Ramshackle. The event is free to the public.