CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The last weekend of August will be filled with farm animals, local produce, rides and more!

Several fairs this weekend are considered “Grange Fairs.” A grange fair is an event where the local community can come together to see the types of products grown in their area. Typically, guests can buy baked goods, and local produce and go through local tag sales.

Here’s a preview of what is happening this weekend across the state:

Where: 97 Fairgrounds Road, Cummington, MA

Friday, August 25: 4:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 26: 7:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The four-day Cummington Fair is full of events, including truck and tractor pulls, a craft barn, cruise night, a demolition derby, and a midway full of rides.

Where: 297 Belchertown Rd, Ware, MA

Friday, August 25: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 26: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: 55 S Chelmsford Rd, Westford, MA

Friday, August 25: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 26: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 27: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: 17 Little Mohawk Road, Shelburne, MA

Saturday, August 26: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Other events happening in the area:

Our Lady of Czestochowa Festival will be held Saturday at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus in Chicopee. The event consists of Polish food, music, dancing and an outdoor mass.

The New England Latino Festival will be held at Riverfront Park on Saturday featuring food and music from the Caribbean, South America, Central America and Mexico.

This Saturday and Sunday, the Pioneer Valley Art Festival at the Agawam Polish American Club in Feeding Hills will have live entertainment and artist demonstrations, as well as over 70 vendors.

Every day in August, the Highland Street Foundation will be offering free admission to museums, zoos and educational centers. Here’s a look at what museums will be free this weekend: