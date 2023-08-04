CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Pull out those tunics and chain mail if you plan on heading to the Renaissance Faire in Cummington, just one of the many fairs being held this weekend!

This weekend begins the endless chain of fairs being held over the next two months. Here’s a look at what you can expect if you’re planning a visit!

Where: 15 Kinnebrook Rd, Chester, MA

Friday, August 4: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 5: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Events include truck pulls, bingo, a 4-H petting zoo, a blueberry pie eating contest, a sheep show, a beard competition, and more!

Where: Cummington Fairgrounds, 97 Fairgrounds Road, Cummington, MA

Saturday, August 5: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Head back in time with the Renaissance Faire this weekend! Sing along with pirates, watch knights joust, see some aerial acrobats and enjoy the many vendors or handmade goods. Family-friendly activities such as foam swords or axe throwing will also be held.

Where: Unity Park in Turners Falls, MA

Saturday, August 5: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

A celebration of Northeastern tribal cultures on land that was Pocumtuck land for thousands of years. Storytelling, history talks, musicians, activities, vendors and skills demonstrations will be held at the gathering.

Where: Franklin County Fairgrounds, 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield, MA

Saturday, August 5: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 9:00 a.m.. – 3:00 p.m.

New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament

Where: 50 Madeira Ave, New Bedford, MA

Friday, August 4: 5:00 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 5: Noon – 11:45 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: Noon – 11:45 p.m.

Enjoy Portuguese and American entertainment along with traditional Portuguese food. A parade will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with over 40 organizations marching along a one-mile route.

Other events happening in the area:

Meadows Lodge AF & AM is hosting a free family event with music, cars, Shriner clowns and more this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 43 Chestnut Street in East Longmeadow.

Hickory Street Harambee Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Samuel Bolden Park in Springfield. The event includes amusement rides, a basketball tournament and will have a salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Hockeyday will be held on the Eastern States Exposition grounds Saturday, an annual celebration of professional hockey in the Pioneer Valley. The Eastern States Coliseum was home to the Springfield Indians and Kings of the AHL for over 50 years.

Brew at the Zoo in Forest Park, held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, is an annual event for both beer fanatics and animal lovers. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Santana will be performing at the MassMutual Center this Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

Every day in August, the Highland Street Foundation will be offering free admission to museums, zoos and educational centers. Here’s a look at what museums will be free this weekend: