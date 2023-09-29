WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend is your last chance to visit The Big E. Here’s a look at what is happening this weekend in western Massachusetts.

The Big E (Last Weekend)

The Big E is best known for its fair foods, arts and crafts, state buildings, Mardi Gras floats parade, rides, agricultural events, and music performances!

This weekend: Hooplandia Day is Saturday. Basketball-related events will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Storrowtown Village.

Here’s when the fair and buildings open:

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. every day.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Midway is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where – Forster’s Farm, 60 Chestnut Hill Road, Orange, MA

Saturday, September 30 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 1 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rain or Shine

Other events happening this weekend:

Free Shredding Event: Greenfield Cooperative Bank holding free document shredding event Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M., where members of the community are invited to also make monetary donations to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. The event will be held at their Florence branch (6 Main St., Florence) and at their Sunderland Branch (18 Amherst Rd., Sunderland).

Westfield River Cleanup: Volunteers and the Westfield River Watershed Association will be cleaning the Westfield River. Cleanup crews will meet Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

HocktoberFest: Amelia Park Arena is holding their second-annual HocktoberFest Saturday, with live music, beer, food, and a comedy show. Money raises will go to the arena ahead of the upcoming hockey season. (1:00-5:00 p.m., 21 South Broad St., Westfield)

St. Gregory Armenian Festival: Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church is holding their 46th Annual Armenian Fall Festival, Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at 135 Goodwin Street. A vibrant celebration of Armenian culture, featuring an immersive experience of food, music, dance, and community engagement, the festival is free and open to the public with free parking.

Northfield Parade: The town of Northfield will hold a gala parade for the town’s 350th anniversary, Saturday at 1 p.m. A firework display will follow.

Run Stanley 5K: The 11th annual Run Stanley 5K will be held at Stanley Park in Westfield, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Dog grooming competition: Dog groomers will compete at the MassMutual Center Sunday at noon.

Bandtoberfest: This Sunday, UMass Wind Ensemble will perform on the Amherst Common for the third annual Bandtoberfest, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.