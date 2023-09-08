GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Fair returns this weekend with a demolition derby, rides and farm animals! 22News has compiled a list of all the fairs happening this weekend.

Where: Franklin County Fairgrounds, 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield, MA

Friday, September 8: Gate opens at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9: Gate opens at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, September 10: Gate opens at 8:00 a.m.

Where: Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 22 St. George Road, Springfield, MA

Friday, September 8: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 10: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Sterling Airport, 121 Greenland Road, Sterling, MA

Friday, September 8: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 10: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Sheffield Town Park, Frederic Ln, Sheffield, MA

Saturday, September 9: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: 10 Main St Williamsburg, MA

Saturday, September 9: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Other events happening:

Dinofest in Granby – On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 235 State Street, several events will be held featuring a bounce house, classic cars, apple pie baking contest, pie eating contest, tug of war and a Dino Dash race where contestants dress up as cardboard dinosaurs.

Long Meddowe Fall Festival – The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday on the Longmeadow Town Green, hosted by the Longmeadow Post 175.

Brimfield Antique Show – The last two days of the Brimfield Flea Market will be held Saturday and Sunday, where hundreds of vendors offer unique and hard to find antiques along Route 20.

Mattoon Street Art Festival – The 50th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival returns with 100 artists and crafters on September 9th and 10th in downtown Springfield. The festivities run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Taste of Northampton – On Saturday from noon to 8:00 p.m., Main Street in Northampton will showcase food and beverage vendors from more than 30 local businesses.

Barks and Brews Dakin – Dakin Humane Society is hosting a fundraising event at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton. Guests are invited to bring the dogs to the event, which features a hot dog eating contest, raffles, and other events for your four-legged friends.

A reminder also that on Sunday the New England Patriots Season Opener will be held at Gillette Stadium and features an honoring event for the now retired Tom Brady. The game begins at 8:20 p.m.