CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the month of September begins, we have reached the halfway point of the fair season! However, there are still more than a dozen fairs being held this month, including The Big E, which opens on September 15.

Here’s when each fair will be held this month!

Our Lady of Fatima Festa – August 31 – September 4

Three County Fair – September 1-4

Blandford Fair – September 1-4

Spencer Fair – September 1-4

East Middleboro 4H – September 2-3

King Richard’s Fair in Carver – Weekends September 2 – October 22

Franklin County Fair – September 7-10

Glendi Greek Festival – September 8-10

Dartmouth Grange – September 8-9

Sterling Fair – September 8-10

Sheffield Fair – September 9

Williamsburg Grange Fair – September 9

Dinofest in Granby – September 9th

The Big E – September 15 – October 1

Cracker Barrel Fair in Wrentham – September 15-17

Belchertown Fair – September 22-24

Upton Grange – September 23

Topsfield Fair – September 29 – October 9

Colonial Faire and Muster of Fyfe & Drum in Sudbury – September 30

North Quabbin Garlic & Arts Festival- September 30-October 1

October

Granville Harvest Fair – October 7-9

If you know of a local fair, not on the list above, you can send an email to reportit@wwlp.com!