Pills seized by State Police CINRET that are made to look like Adderall, but contain methamphetamine. (Credit: State Police)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since April of 2021, the Massachusetts State Police CINRET-West Division has been focused on the increase in distribution of fake pills marketed as Adderall throughout western Massachusetts due to its large college communities.

The actual drug Adderall is a prescribed amphetamine used to treat narcolepsy and ADHD. The drug is considered a schedule II controlled substance because of its strong addictive potential. College students claim this drug helps them focus when they are staying up late studying. Users claim the drug will help them stay up later and make them more comfortable around other people.

Over the last year, investigators have been focused on distributors of alleged Adderall pills that have been sold anywhere from $5 to $15 per pill in western Massachusetts. During the investigation, pills were seized and submitted to the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory where it was determined they not only consisted of Adderall, but also methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant drug. The pills are made to have a light orange color, stamped “AD 30” to look similar to Adderall.

The State Police CINRET team has focused on getting these pills off the streets due to the dangers methamphetamine has on the body. Within the last year, the team has seized “crystal rock” methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and methamphetamine pills. Fentanyl pills that have been seized are also being made to look like Oxycodone pills.

The most recent seizure was Monday in Springfield where 41-year-old Ernest Fickling of Springfield and Northampton and 34-year-old Cassandra Wilder were arrested. During a search of a Springfield apartment as well as another location in Northampton, police found:

A Glock 17 .40 caliber handgun with an ammunition round in the chamber and 19 rounds in an inserted extended magazine;

Two boxes of .40 caliber ammunition;

Approximately 2,418 grams of suspected “crystal rock” methamphetamine;

Approximately 1,557 grams of suspected Ecstasy pills;

Approximately 196 grams of suspected cocaine;

Approximately 109 grams of suspected fentanyl pills;

Approximately 6 lbs. of suspected marijuana;

Approximately 48 ounces of liquid “bath salts,” a Class C drug;

Approximately 30 Oxycodone pills; and

An undetermined amount of US currency (official count pending).

The CINRET-West team is staffed by members of the Massachusetts State Police, HSI Springfield, Hampden County Sheriff Department, Holyoke Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Easthampton Police Department, Westfield Police Department, Ludlow Police Department, Pittsfield Police Detective Division, and Massachusetts National Guard.