Fall Foliage Map: Local colors delayed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now is the time of year for leaf-peeping season here in New England. But right now, only some locations have a good amount of leaves starting to changeover.

If you want to go leaf peeping this week, you’ll have to travel up north. Central and northern Vermont and New Hampshire have great, vibrant colors. Many parts of Maine and upstate New York have also gotten some good color.

Locally, though, not so much. Our warm September, and the fact we haven’t had near-freezing nights recently, is delaying the start of the leaves changing color. Most of Massachusetts has little or only some color.

Typically, in an average year, the lower Pioneer Valley’s foliage peaks around mid-October, with some higher elevation areas, like the Berkshires, changing earlier than that. But with the delay this year, we may have to wait a few more weeks until closer to the end of October to see the best of it in the Springfield area.