CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is working for you with this season’s fall foliage outlook.

There have many weather anomalies this year from hurricanes and storms to much warmer temperatures. But that could now affect when we see fall foliage.

Right now, we could have good foliage in Massachusetts and great foliage in northern New England. The reason we’re seeing it so late can attributed to heat. The leaves change colors due to a chemical called chlorophyll, which makes the leaves green.

As temperatures go down, that chlorophyll deteriorates and shows the red orange and yellows we see this time of year. The warmer weather has delayed that process.

Our seasonal temperature outlook shows that we could see an even further delay as New England is expected to be much warmer than normal.