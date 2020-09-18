SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It felt like fall Friday but it looks like we could be dealing with more warm temperatures this fall.

It was a hot and dry summer here in western Massachusetts with with temperatures making it up into the the 90s on quite a few days. We also continue to experience drought conditions.

We saw quite a bit of severe weather this summer too with a weak tornado touching down in Sandisfield, Tolland and Blandford in early August.

This week though it has gotten cooler and the leaves are starting to change color. Fall officially arrives next week.

Most people 22News talked to are looking forward to the change of season.

“I love New England because of the four seasons and fall is wonderful. It’s planting time, pumpkin time, apple time,” said Mary Rooke of Wilbraham.

“I garden for a living and so when the hot temperatures are going on it’s really hard to get things accomplished as fast as I want to do them and when you get the cooler temperatures you get so much done especially in my own gardens,” said Jacqueline Clark of Ludlow.

NOAA’s outlook for the next three months is calling for above average temperatures across the country and near normal precipitation here in New England.

Fall officially arrives On Tuesday, September 22nd at 9:30 a.m.