CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has begun its annual fall trout stocking in Massachusetts lakes, rivers and ponds.

Stocking for the fall begins in mid-September. MassWildlife typically starts in the southeastern part of the state and works its way into western Massachusetts. More than 61,000 trout will be stocked this fall. The following types of trout will be restocked:

25,000 rainbow trout over 14 inches

31,600 rainbow trout over 12 inches

5,000 brown trout over 9 inches

Last spring, MassWildlife filled local lakes and rivers with more than 470,000 trout.

The trout are raised at five hatcheries including four locations in western Massachusetts, Palmer, Belchertown, Sunderland, and Montague. In western Massachusetts, fish will be restocked in the Chicopee River, Deerfield River, Otis Reservoir, Quabbin Reservoir, Pontoosuc Lake and many other locations.

Anyone 15 or older is required by the state to have a fishing license before casting their line. You can buy one on the state’s website.